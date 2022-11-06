 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Dominion’s downtown park a welcome addition

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Dominion’s proposed clean energy park will be a welcomed addition to our vibrant downtown core. As the region’s highest-density area of office employment, the downtown core needs a space that serves residents and the business community while aligning with Richmond’s sustainability and beautification goals.

This location is well positioned just off interstates 64 and 95 to allow long-distance travelers or tourists to conveniently recharge their electric vehicles for their trip home. It also places these individuals in the heart of the city, where they may be inclined to spend money at local restaurants, shops and other small businesses. Not to mention, the large number of apartment dwellers nearby who do not have access to EV charging at home need a viable option. The proposed green spaces could serve as a gathering place for area food trucks and nearby employees looking for a break during the workweek or host local farmers markets on the weekends.

The potential for urban wind turbines, solar canopies and rainwater capture is an exciting opportunity for our city to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability, and the park can serve as a model for other businesses committed to a clean energy future.

The clean energy park makes environmental and economic sense. I look forward to seeing the park play a central role in reinventing Richmond’s city center.

Dallas Bradbury.

Chesterfield.