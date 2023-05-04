Don’t leave children unattended in cars

We are writing today as concerned parents, professionals and community members. In 2022, 33 children died of vehicular heatstroke in the U.S. Unfortunately, these children died because a trusted adult left them unattended in a vehicle.

May 1, 2023, was National Heatstroke Prevention Day. Heatstroke is the No. 1 vehicle-related killer of children outside of crashes. It can happen before a caregiver even realizes their mistake. It takes as little as 10 minutes for a car’s internal temperature to increase by 20 degrees, and a child's body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult's. A child left in a hot vehicle could die within minutes. Parents, caregivers and community members must always remain vigilant to ensure that these preventable deaths do not continue.

Child Care Aware of Virginia encourages the public to never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, always look in the back seat when you park and exit your car, consistently lock your car, and always place your keys out of reach from children. Even a loving, responsible parent can unknowingly leave their child vulnerable to senseless and avoidable death or injury.

Life is hectic and routines change. With our children’s lives on the line, we can’t afford to be distracted. Establish a system to remind yourself that your child is in the car. Place a briefcase, purse or cell phone next to the child’s car seat; that way, you will always check the back seat before you leave your car. We recommend ordering a “BabyIn BabyOut” hang tag for your rearview mirror to remind you to #LookBeforeYouLock. Ask your child care provider to alert you if your child does not show up as planned. You can even set a daily reminder on your phone.

Sarah Vaughan, community services coordinator, Child Care Aware of Virginia.

Midlothian.