Don't push Dominion Energy to political sidelines

As context for the eternal election issue that is political spending by Dominion Energy and its political action committee, as an employee contributor I would like to share why I contribute, and the value I believe we bring to Virginia.

It’s because I believe that in complex matters like energy policy, Virginians deserve to have all voices heard. The best solutions to complex problems will emerge, and society wins.

Could you imagine living in a society where major energy legislation was enacted while the entity who has the experience and expertise to reliably provide energy to the people was relegated to the sidelines? It wouldn’t take long for massive problems to ensue.

Just as I appreciate when my company takes the time to share their perspectives in your newspaper, and you publish them alongside other viewpoints so the public can come to the best conclusion, I enjoy the fact that our government leaders are open to our political participation alongside other constituent interests.

Frankly, we are often the only voice alerting the public through the political process to critical implications of legislation on ratepayer cost and energy security and reliability, simply because it’s our role to understand the complexities of our mission to serve Virginia.

I’m not an advocate for any voices to be silenced, in the newspaper or in the political process. I think Virginians should ask themselves why an handful of people are trying to silence ours.

I contribute out of my family’s budget for the same reason that I fully subscribe to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, because I believe in the values of our democracy, and believe Virginia deserves for all voices to be heard.

John Donner.

North Chesterfield.