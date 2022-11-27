Letter: Drop the abortion debate and help struggling mothers

Drop the abortion debate and help struggling mothers

Let me be clear on where I stand on abortion. I am pro-life. I am also pro-baby and pro-mother. However, it is a huge mistake for the GOP to debate abortion restrictions in 2023.

Fact: Any abortion restriction bill the GOP House of Delegates pushes to the Democratic Senate will die in 2023.

Fact: 40% of all abortions in Virginia are driven by economic reasons.

Fact: 40% of all abortions in Virginia approximate to 7,000 abortions annually.

Fact: 95% of all elective abortions happen before the 13th week.

While politicians talk in the extreme in order to gain a campaign advantage, 7,000 babies a year die by abortion in Virginia for economic reasons. Let’s shift the paradigm and encourage other conservatives to start talking about life-saving policies that could save thousands of babies every year. We do this by shifting the conversation from abortion restrictions toward how to make generational investments in single and pregnant mothers.

I have two bills I will be proposing this year that will provide economic security incentives to single and pregnant mothers to provide them with meaningful economic opportunities in high demand/high paying fields. The bills will be modeled after former Gov. George Allen’s 1995 bipartisan welfare reform plan. Hand-ups, not handouts. Providing economic security to single pregnant women will ultimately save more babies from abortion than any restriction mandate the government could ever impose.

We need to be pro-mother/baby conservatives. Understand we are in Virginia, a purple state, and that voters want something new rather than Democrats and Republicans yelling at each other about where lines should be drawn on abortion access. Voters want us to find real solutions and are exhausted by partisan bickering.

Let’s work with Democrats to find economic solutions that benefit single mothers that we can agree on. We can be unapologetically pro-life, yet still work in the domain of common ground in order to actually save the lives of babies.

Del. Tim Anderson, R-83rd.