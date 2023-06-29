"Dunnavant delivers" disappointment

“Dunnavant delivers” is Dr. Siobhan S. Dunnavant’s slogan as she campaigns for re-election to the Virginia State Senate, but does she actually deliver for anyone but Planned Parenthood?

Dunnavant believes that elective abortion should be unrestricted until week 15 of pregnancy, or later in cases of rape, incest, life of the mother, and severe fetal anomalies. In a Washington Post interview, she claims to strive to “find common ground, ” but in reality, Dunnavant is using a political guise to justify abandoning the Hippocratic Oath to cling to the power of public office.

She’s highly educated, however, and should understand basic biology. Princeton notes that life begins at fertilization, and 96% of biologists agree according to a 2018 University of Chicago survey. Any other benchmark is arbitrary and dangerous.

If humans are to have any value, every human must be equally valued or a hierarchical, classist system will reign. While life of the mother care is and should be protected, Dunnavant’s rape, incest, and severe fetal anomaly exceptions perpetuate systematic oppression by producing “grades” of human beings based on conception circumstances, age, and perceived abilities.

If Dunnavant wanted to actually provide compassionate, evidence-based Hippocratic care, she would support post-assault counseling and perinatal hospice programs. These non-violent alternatives must be the crux of care for upstanding physicians.

It is essential that politicians who wish to develop comprehensive and compelling abortion policy return to the science of the issue. As an obstetrician-gynecologist and state senator, Dunnavant holds a position with opportunity to develop such policy but has chosen to give up science — and people — for politics.

Clearly, Dunnavant’s priorities have gone awry since taking the Hippocratic Oath. It’s time she “delivered” for all babies, not just the ones her subjective standards say are worthy of life.'

Gavin Oxley, Virginias regional coordinator, Students for Life of America.

Barboursville.