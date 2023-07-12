“Dunnavant delivers” progress toward justice

Gavin Oxley, in his June 29 letter critiquing state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, "'Dunnavant delivers' disappointment," confuses a public servant’s efforts to improve Virginia’s laws with what she “believes.”

I agree with Mr. Oxley that our state’s law currently entrenches “hierarchical, classist … systemic oppression” as it allows abortion violence to continue unchecked. Dunnavant also clearly believes our law fails Virginia’s women and preborn children.

That is why Dunnavant has introduced and championed legislation to improve Virginia law. Contrary to Oxley's accusations, Dunnavant has advanced protections, wraparound support for pregnant mothers and families, and “post-assault counseling and perinatal hospice programs.”

In her OB-GYN practice, Dunnavant practices nonviolent, life-affirming health care, serving both of her patients: mother and preborn child. Although such health care is the rightful minimum standard of justice, Dunnavant recognizes how far below that standard Virginia has fallen.

Shamefully, there aren't enough votes in the state legislature to codify that minimum standard. In addition to that harsh political reality, Dunnavant sees how the abortion industry has warped our culture and our law. The structural injustice of abortion is so profound that it cannot be rectified overnight, but progress is possible.

Many of Dunnavant’s Republican colleagues have bought the narrative that protecting women and preborn children from abortion violence will cost the GOP votes; many of them desire those votes more than they want to protect preborn life. Dunnavant is doing the difficult work of taking the improvements she can get while making legal protections for life more politically viable. For that, she deserves our praise and thanks, not accusations of selling out.

Sen. Dunnavant understands the complicated decisions women are forced to make with complicated pregnancies. She is making real progress to bring Virginia closer to the minimum standard of justice for both mother and baby.

Kristen Day.

Fairfax.