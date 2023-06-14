Earle-Sears criticism of city leaders unjustified
I grew up in a small town in Central Pennsylvania where my dad was a Methodist minister. There were things that I was not allowed to do, not because they were bad, but because others might think, “If the ‘preacher’s kid’ can do that, then I should be able to (fill in the blank).” So, I cannot understand how the lieutenant governor can justify her criticism of the leaders in Richmond when she campaigned with a picture of herself carrying a semi-automatic rifle. Where is the sense in that?
From the Archives: Richmond police in the 1980s
09-19-1986: Richmond police bureau's property and evidence room.
11-18-1989 (cutline): City Clerk Joseph Ivey yesterday swears in some of the 36 members of the Richmond Police Bureau who received promotions recently. One lieutenant was promoted to captain, 12 sergeants became lieutenants and 23 police officers or detectives advanced to sergeant.
06-04-1987: Richmond police.
10-03-1983 (cutline): Detective Norris L. Evans in workout room.
06-18-1981 (cutline): Richmond officer Martha R. Leas uses Emergency Phone downtown. City will disconnect yellow call boxes to save money starting July 1.
10-16-1985 (cutline): Richmond police officers line up for inspection before going out on their beats on Saturday night.
10-14-1986: Richmond police 'A Squad Division.'
07-30-1982 (cutline): Patrolman Otis McKay sits on one of three new three-wheeled Honda motorcycles put in use Monday in Richmond. The water-cooled bike is the only three-wheeled model now available in the country and can perform well for any traffic duty, said Traffic Sgt. R.C. Eades.
07-19-1983 (cutline): W.A. Brown directs traffic in Richmond.
03-04-1986 (cutline): Sgt. Albert McKoy of the forensic unit stands beside crime lab's new color photography equipment.
10-09-1983: Patrolmen Linwood G. Bennett Jr., and Janet C. Clarke.
05-25-1988: Richmond police meeting.
05-06-1987 (cutline): In Richmond, Richard Warthen and Adrianne Ballard are patrol officers.
09-19-1986 (cutline): (left to right) Linwood G. Bennett, Sgt., Chetin Basaran, PTL, Keith J. Wassmer, PTL.
01-24-1985 (cutline): A 10-by-20-foot police prefabricated structure is being prepared for occupancy by Richmond's downtown walking police officers. The ministation, at Fifth and Broad streets, was delivered Tuesday, and should be ready for an open house in about a week, said police Maj. Joseph Higgins. Walking officers will use the structure as a base where they can write reports, and the building will be manned by police officers who will aid tourists downtown, police have said.
12-08-1983 (cutline): Police Sgt. Robert C. Eades instructs Neighborhood Assistance Officer Brenda Pega in the use of a breathalyzer.
09-07-1982 (cutline): A South Richmond man held police at bay for about 30 minutes yesterday when he fired a shot into the air from the back door of his home. Police arrested the man, Leroy Campbell, and charged him with discharging a firearm with the city. Additional units were called to the scene when police saw a woman, child and another man inside the house and thought them to be hostages. Police evacuated neighbors and cleared a nearby playground before surrounding the home. When officers entered the house, they found Campbell lying in bed. Campbell was being held in the city lockup last night on $500 bond.
02-18-1984 (cutline): Major Joe Higgins (left) and Capt. Charles Bennett (right) watch as Sgt. George Stitzer, Jr., briefs the men and women of the Second Precinct.
10-30-1989 (cutline): Computer screen displays location of officers in South Richmond.
10-23-1989 (cutline): Richmond police officer Melvin Bond stands by poster urging end to crimes against blacks by blacks.
Frank Duling (left), who was Richmond’s police chief, inspected new officers at the Virginia War Memorial in April 1989. Duling started his police career in 1944 and became chief in 1967. He retired in 1989.
12-20-1983 (cutline): Sgt. Eades giving NAOs classroom instruction on breathalyzers.
03-17-1988 (cutline): Patricia Washington issues 100 parking tickets yesterday. She had issued about 70,000 tickets in her nearly six years with the city.
10-03-1983 (cutline): Richmond Patrolman Sherrel Smith Jr., with the Information Systems Division of Police Planning Operations, works at a computer terminal--a new tool used in crime fighting.
02-19-1984 (cutline): Patrolmen of the 2nd precinct prepare to find their cars at 8 p.m.
02-18-1984 (cutline): Patrolmen (L-R) Claude Booker and Dandridge Hawkes prepare to get into their patrol cars at 8 p.m. at the Second Precinct.
07-08-1985: Left: Acting Sgt. H. D. Caldwell, Jr. Right: W.M. Condrey patrolman and firearms instructor in Sgt's office.
07-02-1985: Richmond police at firing range. From L-R: Patrolman Cheryl Nici, W.M. L. Condrey, Gene E. Bouscher.
03-22-1989 (cutline): The interview room is the scene of some of the most criucial police work of Sgt. Norman A. Harding, Jr.
Woody served as the lead homicide detective in the Johnson/Brown and Newtowne gang probes.
03-22-1989 (cutline): Then and Now--Detective Sgt. Norman A. Harding Jr. stands beside a portrait of himself as a rookie 27 years ago.
