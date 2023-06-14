I grew up in a small town in Central Pennsylvania where my dad was a Methodist minister. There were things that I was not allowed to do, not because they were bad, but because others might think, “If the ‘preacher’s kid’ can do that, then I should be able to (fill in the blank).” So, I cannot understand how the lieutenant governor can justify her criticism of the leaders in Richmond when she campaigned with a picture of herself carrying a semi-automatic rifle. Where is the sense in that?