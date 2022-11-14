 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ego, age, are catching up to Biden and Trump

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Ego, age, are catching up to Biden and Trump

I second the recent letter to the editor, “Neither Biden nor Trump is fit to be our next president,” by fellow commercial real estate agent and civic volunteer Brian Glass.

As an 81-year-old local product who’s been involved in “South of the James” affairs since my wife and I began our family in Chesterfield County in 1968, we feel the pressures of age in what we do. We elect persons to public office to serve, not to be kings, queens or dictators. All the publicity that these elected people get invariably goes to their heads, resulting in feelings of superiority.

People are also reading…

Sorry guys, your time is up. It is time to move on. Enjoy your retirement!

Albert Meyer.

Midlothian.