Letter: Ego, age, are catching up to Biden and Trump

I second the recent letter to the editor, “Neither Biden nor Trump is fit to be our next president,” by fellow commercial real estate agent and civic volunteer Brian Glass.

As an 81-year-old local product who’s been involved in “South of the James” affairs since my wife and I began our family in Chesterfield County in 1968, we feel the pressures of age in what we do. We elect persons to public office to serve, not to be kings, queens or dictators. All the publicity that these elected people get invariably goes to their heads, resulting in feelings of superiority.