Letter: Electric vehicle mandate won’t work

Electric vehicle mandate won’t work

As someone with 40 years of experience in the automotive industry, I have to agree with former Del. Tim Hugo’s recent opinion column, “Copying California’s electric vehicle mandate is wrong for Virginia,” Dec. 17. While electric vehicles are becoming more popular, the Clean Cars law doesn’t make sense for Virginia. This piece of legislation offers no funding, nor direction for Virginia to meet the 100% EV sales requirement by 2035, and without significant investment this goal is simply unrealistic.

Sure, some consumers may want to purchase an electric vehicle, but no one wants to be forced into that decision. For some Virginians who use vehicles as a part of their jobs, or families constantly on the go, they might believe electric vehicles are too costly and simply not as efficient. This mandate would cause consumers who want gas or hybrid vehicles to spend their money out of state.

At the end of the day, mandates and regulations do not control consumer behavior nor vehicle availability. If a dealership only sells one EV a year, they’re not going to carry more than they think they’re going to sell. It’s basic economics – supply and demand. If the commonwealth wants to see more sales of EVs, then they’ve got to make that happen through organic consumer demand and increasing the infrastructure and availability of charging stations.

We all want a happy, green future for our kids and grandkids, but trying to force the purchasing behavior of Virginians is not the solution. What may have worked for other states won’t necessarily work here.

Bob Farlow.

Glen Allen.