03-30-1945 (cutline): On tour of Richmond and Red Cross activities for the Philippine Islands, Mrs. William Rustia and Miss Aurea Labador see the sights. Their escort is Mrs. Clem Belmeur, of the Red Cross Motor Corps.

05-28-1947 (cutline): Clothing collected for overseas relief--Members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, pick up materials contributed by local merchants from unclained and unsalable goods for the drive for overseas relief. Mrs. W. Earl Miller, chairman of the spcial sources committee, has announced that more than 300 merchants have responded to the appeal. Fifty-trucks and drivers have been donated for the city-wide, house-to-house pickup of clothing, bedding and shoes slated for Saturday.

09-06-1942 (cutline): It's an army truck, and behind the windshield, delivering supplies for the Richmond Air Base Hospital, are Mrs. Anne Pinckney and Mrs. John DeWolf, Jr.

08-31-1943 (cutline): Motor Corps Farmettes--Without the assistance of (left to right) Mrs. Ernest Trice, Miss Bee Fitzgerald, Miss Mabel Forbes, Miss Jean Fensom and Miss Emma Fensom, George A. Herman, of Creighton Rd., would have been unable to get his onions planted. These girls, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, also recently helped in picking tomatoes and other vegetables and cutting weeds.

03-17-1953 (cutline): On guard--Members of the local Red Cross Motor Corps with the assistance of members of the city police force have the responsibility of depositing campaign funds turned in at the Richmond-Henrico-Chesterfied Red Cross report luncheons. Above, C.S. McKenney turns over some of the money collected at yesterday's luncheon to Mrs. Patrick Walsh, of the Motor Corps.

07-05-1942 (cutline): Mrs. Herbert L. Smith, Mrs. T. Kent Norment, sergeant, and Mrs. Henry Sycle, lieutenant, carrying stretchers from the East End Casualty Center at Leigh Street Baptist Church. Because of the establishment of these centers, the Red Cross Motor Corps needs many more volunteers.

01-23-1942 (cutline): The Red Cross Motor Corps and Canteen held a regional conference at the Jefferson Hotel yesterday , with representatives from 20 Red Cross units. Speakers were Mrs. F. Trubee Davison, national director of the Motor Corps, and Mrs. Graham Dougherty, national director of canteen. Talking over plans before the conference (left to right) Mrs. Dougherty, Mrs. John G. Hayes, chairman of the Woman's Red Cross War Council, who introduced the speakers, and Mrs. Davison.

03-19-1942 (cutline): Motor Corps Holds Test Drill--The Henrico Red Cross Motor Corps holds its first test drill or workout in uniform to show what the women can do after completing Red Cross courses in first-aid and advanced first-aid. They have also completed training in motor mechanics and have had military drill under Colonel Sheppard Crump and blackout test driving under Chief Hendrick. In the picture: Mr. K.L. Jones, instructor in motor mechanics, is giving some las minute advice. Left to right: Miss Ann Vaughan, Mrs. Crump, Mrs. W.B. Cherry and Captain Mary Simmons.

09-04-1952 (cutline): Taxi service at work--Miss Ellen Armentrout (left), chairman of the Richmond Red Cross motor service, helps Mrs. Frances Tucker out of a car at the Medical College of Virginia. Driving patients to and from the hospital's clinic and bloodmobile constitutes the greater part of the work done by the motor service volunteers.

12-21-1945 (cutline) Santa's helpers--Making sure that Christmas gifts arrive on time at McGuire Hospital are (left to right), Misses Mary Jackson Shepherd, Martha Lafferty, Ann Rose, Sudie Mann and Archer Christian, members of the Red Cross Motor Corps.

From the Archives: The Women of the Richmond Red Cross Motor Corps

The Motor Corps branch of the American Red Cross was established in 1918 with the mission to transport sick and wounded soldiers to hospitals and deliver supplies to posts during World War I. According to the American Red Cross, by the end of WWI, women of the Motor Corps had driven more than 35,000 miles. During WWII, the Motor Corps helped thousands of civilians evacuate from dangerous, war-torn areas. From 1946 to 1947, the dedicated 45,000 volunteers of the Motor Corps drove over eight million miles all over the globe.

Here is a look back at the Motor Corps in Richmond.