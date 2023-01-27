Letter: Eliminate barriers to cancer screenings

Eliminate barriers to cancer screenings

Colorectal cancer is preventable. Through colon cancer screenings, early detection and intervention have made prevention possible. Nevertheless, approximately 3,630 Virginians will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year, and an estimated 1,410 will die from the disease, disproportionately affecting Black Americans who maintain the highest colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates in the U.S.

As we begin another year and look to the positive change we can affect in 2023, I hope policymakers in Virginia will prioritize eliminating barriers to colorectal cancer screenings, which contribute to the staggering incidence and mortality rates in the commonwealth.

Half of colorectal cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented each year if every individual age 45 and older received recommended colorectal cancer screenings. Unfortunately, many people are deterred from getting screened by out-of-pocket expenses. For many in our state, health plans do not cover the full cost of recommended services, such as a follow-up colonoscopy, presenting a financial barrier that inhibits the completion of the colorectal screening process.

Without taking steps to remove these financial barriers, we will continue to see disparities in care perpetuated across communities in Virginia. The lives of thousands of Virginians, many of them people of color and those living with limited incomes, will be lost unnecessarily to a preventable disease. Let’s make 2023 the year we reverse this troubling trend.

Stacey Markendorff.

Henrico.