Letter: Eliminate barriers to cancer screenings

Colorectal cancer is preventable. Through colon cancer screenings, early detection and intervention have made prevention possible. Nevertheless, approximately 3,630 Virginians will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year, and an estimated 1,410 will die from the disease, disproportionately affecting Black Americans who maintain the highest colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates in the U.S.
As we begin another year and look to the positive change we can affect in 2023, I hope policymakers in Virginia will prioritize eliminating barriers to colorectal cancer screenings, which contribute to the staggering incidence and mortality rates in the commonwealth.
Half of colorectal cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented each year if every individual age 45 and older received recommended colorectal cancer screenings. Unfortunately, many people are deterred from getting screened by out-of-pocket expenses. For many in our state, health plans do not cover the full cost of recommended services, such as a follow-up colonoscopy, presenting a financial barrier that inhibits the completion of the colorectal screening process.
Without taking steps to remove these financial barriers, we will continue to see disparities in care perpetuated across communities in Virginia. The lives of thousands of Virginians, many of them people of color and those living with limited incomes, will be lost unnecessarily to a preventable disease. Let’s make 2023 the year we reverse this troubling trend.
Stacey Markendorff.
Henrico.
1 of 14
Rodeo
04-18-1986 (cutline): A rodeo clown's job is to protect cowboys, but ometimes they get in trouble.
04-02-1977 (cutline): John Gilstrap is a laugh-maker and a life-saver, all rolled into one. Such is the double life of a rodeo clown.To the unsophisticated viewer, he's just another funny man with a painted face, silly wig and baggy clothes. But to the bull-riding cowboys on the rodeo circuit, Gilstraph is the difference many times between life and death.
03-21-1973 (cutline): Some of the 100 riders and 175 animals who'll be competing in the Loretta Lynn Longhorn World Championship Rode that will begin tomorrow at the Richmond Coliseum have already settled into town. The riders will be competing for about $12,000 in prize money and championship points of the International Rodeo Association.
05-28-1972 (cutline): Bill Keating tried not to comply with the creature's wishes yesterday as he participated in a steer wrestling competition in the Acca Temple Shrine Rodeo at City Stadium. The rodeo winds up its three-day stint today.
Interested in a print of any of these photos? Click here.
1 of 14
Rodeo
04-18-1986 (cutline): A rodeo clown's job is to protect cowboys, but ometimes they get in trouble.
Bob Brown
Rodeo
07-22-1982 (cutline): Wally Terry (right), Clint Corey, and Marty Terry (left), all from California, takes hatts off to music of 'America the Beautiful' at the rodeo.
Bruce Parker
Rodeo
07-28-1980: Rodeo
Staff photo
Rodeo
04-02-1977 (cutline): John Gilstrap is a laugh-maker and a life-saver, all rolled into one. Such is the double life of a rodeo clown.To the unsophisticated viewer, he's just another funny man with a painted face, silly wig and baggy clothes. But to the bull-riding cowboys on the rodeo circuit, Gilstraph is the difference many times between life and death.
Gary Burns
Rodeo
03-25-1973 (cutline): Bobby Rowe, horse man for rodeo and one of this subjects.
P.A.Gormus, Jr.
Rodeo
03-23-1973 (cutline): Rodeo veteran takes practice turn around barrel race course. Mrs. Jackie Thompson wears lucky garb as she rides 'King Penn.'
P.A.Gormus, Jr.
Rodeo
03-21-1973 (cutline): Some of the 100 riders and 175 animals who'll be competing in the Loretta Lynn Longhorn World Championship Rode that will begin tomorrow at the Richmond Coliseum have already settled into town. The riders will be competing for about $12,000 in prize money and championship points of the International Rodeo Association.
P.A.Gormus, Jr.
Rodeo
03-23-1973 (cutline): Mother-daughter duo drove from Texas to compete in rodeo here. Mrs. Thompson will Ride 'Penn,' Mrs. Sondra Gill, 'Mighty Barrs.'
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
Rodeo
05-27-1972 (cutline): Mrs. Helen Panzella waits to perform. Rodeo star is also nursing student.
Staff photo
Rodeo
05-28-1972 (cutline): Bill Keating tried not to comply with the creature's wishes yesterday as he participated in a steer wrestling competition in the Acca Temple Shrine Rodeo at City Stadium. The rodeo winds up its three-day stint today.
Gary Burns
Rodeo
03-24-1972 (cutline): The World Championship Rodeo at the Richmond Coliseum.
Gary Burns
Rodeo
03-23-1972: World Championship Rodeo at the Richmond Coliseum
Gary Burns
Rodeo
03-22-1972 (cutline): Mrs. Nola Freeman is rodeo secretary.
Bill Lane
Rodeo
04-18-1986 (cutline): Mini-cowboy at work--Animals part of show too.