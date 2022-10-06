 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ending fossil fuels and economic success

  • 0

In this community service episode of 8@4 we're taking our eight segments and highlighting people, orgs and businesses across the Richmond region having an impact on those facing hardship. Presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

Ending fossil fuels and economic success

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia's recent economic success has been partially caused by the state's goal of ending the use of fossil fuels. We have embraced solar and wind renewable energy to meet our future needs. We should not abandon that plan to push expanding the use of nuclear energy, which poses difficult issues because of the risk of earthquakes in the state.

Rodger Provo. 

Fredericksburg.

 

People are also reading…