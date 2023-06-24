Energy permitting reform key to climate goals

As a recent William & Mary graduate who just returned from lobbying Congress for effective climate policy with over 800 other Americans, Llewellyn King’s op-ed, “Climate crisis can no longer be dismissed,” June 19, resonated with me.

King highlights the nuances that are too often ignored in the climate conversation and are crucial for enacting impactful policy. First, King says that regulation is hurting the electric supply system. Energy permitting reform is critical. Without it, America will miss out on 80% of potential emissions reductions from the Inflation Reduction Act. Happily, both parties in Congress see the importance of energy permitting reform and are interested in passing a comprehensive, bipartisan bill.

Second, King says that “the public discounts the myriad industrial processes as well as the cars, trucks, bulldozers, trains and ships that lead to the discharge of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.” Fossil fuels indeed pervade our economy and the thought of decarbonizing all of these sectors feels overwhelming. The market itself offers the most efficient solution. Carbon Fee and Dividend is a mechanism that places a fee on fossil fuels when they enter the economy and returns the money collected to all Americans evenly to offset any price increases. The mechanism efficiently incentivizes emissions reductions everywhere fossil fuels are used. A Carbon Fee and Dividend is poised to be introduced in Congress in the coming weeks in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. By enacting clean energy permitting reform and CF&D, America will achieve its 2030 emission reduction goals.

If we want our representatives to act, we as constituents need to make our voices heard. We have the power to help Congress pass policies that move us closer to our climate goals while preserving our grid security. Pick up the phone and let them know!

Philip Ignatoff.

Williamsburg.