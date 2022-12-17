Letter: Equity for nurse practitioners will improve access

Equity for nurse practitioners will improve access

Thank you to Dr. Art Kellermann for his recent letter to the editor [“‘Dismayed’ by Bon Secours’ abuse of 340B,” Dec. 12] highlighting the importance of the 340B program. As a nurse practitioner, our role is focused on providing improved access to health care, too. Why are nurse practitioners leaving the workforce, and what good are federal funds without a health care workforce?

A recent Medscape survey highlighted that 60% of the nurse practitioners surveyed experience burnout. Contributing factors include insufficient compensation, too many bureaucratic tasks, and lack of respect from employees, colleagues and other staff.

I, too, am dismayed by the number of Americans who will lose access to care as nurse practitioners leave the workforce in search of a more equitable work environment. While H.B. 793 was a step in the right direction, how many NPs must leave before the burnout is addressed? Will there be a day when our value is that of our physician colleagues?

Joseph Wood.

Chesterfield.