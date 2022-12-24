Letter: EV standards supported by automakers

I agree with Canova Peterson in his Dec. 21 letter to the editor, “Going all electric would be ‘disastrous,’” that national defense requires flexibility in the fuel used for combat vehicles.

However, quick research revealed multiple news outlets provided detailed information on how California's standards will be implemented. On Dec. 22, 2015, Fox News published an article stating the state's emission standards "require that one in seven of the new cars sold in the state in 2025 be an electric or other zero-emission vehicle." My research discovered this includes electric, hydrogen-fueled and possibly plug-in hybrid vehicles. Ford Motor Corp., Chrysler Group LLC, General Motors Co. and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. testified that they support these new standards.