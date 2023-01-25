 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: EVs have serious drawbacks

EVs have serious drawbacks

L. Fred Roensch, in his letter to the editor [“Rolling back Clean Cars law is a mistake,” Jan. 18] stated that the “cost for fuel per mile is half of what it used to be when I charge at home, which is where most EV charging happens.” Here is what Mr. Roensch doesn’t consider:

How will electric vehicles be charged at apartment complexes? How many chargers will be needed? Does Mr. Roensch realize that when multiple chargers are being used at the same location, at the same time, it takes longer to charge each vehicle? Does Mr. Roensch consider the increased cost of electricity over time, as well as the strain on our electrical grid? Does the writer consider the fact that the range of an EV decreases in both hot and cold weather? Has he computed the cost of his charging station into his “savings”?

It was recently noted that last January we had the snowstorm disaster on I-95 where vehicles were stranded for over 24 hours. If most of these were EVs, how many people could have died as their batteries depleted? Furthermore, how much more time would it have taken to remove the EVs from the road when the tow trucks arrived?

In my opinion a better solution is to have an all-hybrid fleet of cars. When I was driving a Prius I doubled my miles per gallon, so it cost me half of what it used to be, the same experience that Mr. Roensch is having, and I didn’t have to consider where my next charging station was located and how long it would take me to charge the EV.

Brian Glass.

Glen Allen.

