Letter: EVs have serious drawbacks

L. Fred Roensch, in his letter to the editor [“Rolling back Clean Cars law is a mistake,” Jan. 18] stated that the “cost for fuel per mile is half of what it used to be when I charge at home, which is where most EV charging happens.” Here is what Mr. Roensch doesn’t consider:
How will electric vehicles be charged at apartment complexes? How many chargers will be needed? Does Mr. Roensch realize that when multiple chargers are being used at the same location, at the same time, it takes longer to charge each vehicle? Does Mr. Roensch consider the increased cost of electricity over time, as well as the strain on our electrical grid? Does the writer consider the fact that the range of an EV decreases in both hot and cold weather? Has he computed the cost of his charging station into his “savings”?
It was recently noted that last January we had the snowstorm disaster on I-95 where vehicles were stranded for over 24 hours. If most of these were EVs, how many people could have died as their batteries depleted? Furthermore, how much more time would it have taken to remove the EVs from the road when the tow trucks arrived?
In my opinion a better solution is to have an all-hybrid fleet of cars. When I was driving a Prius I doubled my miles per gallon, so it cost me half of what it used to be, the same experience that Mr. Roensch is having, and I didn’t have to consider where my next charging station was located and how long it would take me to charge the EV.
Brian Glass.
Glen Allen.
1 of 13
Shockoe Slip
09-29-1954 (cutline): Memorial fountain also may go with building.
04-29-1978 (cutline): David Yeatman, construction supervisor for Heindl-Evans Inc., looks over plans for renovation of the 96-year-old Zoppa Building in historic Shockoe Slip. The building, at 15 S. 13th St. between Main and Cary Streets is to offer 26,000 square feet of usable space when completed according to the Virginia Housing Development Authority, which happens to move its offices there this summer from its present headquarters at Richmond Plaza Building. Funds for the project, which is expect to cost $690,000 including purchase of the building, were borrowed from local banks, an authority spokesman said.
09-29-1954 (cutline): Memorial fountain also may go with building.
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
02-10-1984 (cutline): The building at 13th and Cary Streets, site of first restaurant in the Slip, now stands vacant.
Masaaki Okada
Shockoe Slip
02-27-1972 (cutline): Designation as historic landmark clouds development for Shockoe Slip downtown.
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
02-11-1989: Shockoe Slip
Bruce Parker
Shockoe Slip
08-13-1991: Shockoe Slip at night.
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
10-29-1984 (cutline): Richmond turned out dressed up yesterday for Shockoe Slip's Great Pumpkin Party.
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
06-06-1980: Shockoe Slip
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
08-22-1982: Shockoe Slip
Bob Brown
Shockoe Slip
08-04-1982: Shockoe Slip
Bob Brown
Shockoe Slip
08-06-1976 (cutline): Shockoe Center at 11 S. 12th St. Mix of Victorian, commercial utility styles.
Staff photo
Shockoe Slip
04-29-1978 (cutline): David Yeatman, construction supervisor for Heindl-Evans Inc., looks over plans for renovation of the 96-year-old Zoppa Building in historic Shockoe Slip. The building, at 15 S. 13th St. between Main and Cary Streets is to offer 26,000 square feet of usable space when completed according to the Virginia Housing Development Authority, which happens to move its offices there this summer from its present headquarters at Richmond Plaza Building. Funds for the project, which is expect to cost $690,000 including purchase of the building, were borrowed from local banks, an authority spokesman said.
Bill Lane
Shockoe Slip
08-04-1982: Shockoe Slip
Bob Brown
Shockoe Slip
08-16-1982 (cutline): Sidewalk cafes were open during the Shockoe Slip Summer Jazz Festival, part two. Cool drinks, food and flowers were for sale at the event, which drew hundreds.