Michael Paul Williams' column [“Rail, at any speed, is unsafe for Black history in Richmond,” Feb. 22) concerning high-speed rail does a disservice to the residents of central Richmond, including Shockoe Bottom and downtown. Residents in the heart of the city are already denied access to many amenities easily found in the suburbs – shopping, medical care, healthy food, etc. Denying them access to the most modern transportation options would only worsen existing inequities.
Main Street Station's passenger rail access is a huge asset to Shockoe Bottom, downtown and all of Richmond. It serves an increasing number of residents and tourists alike. Excluding high-speed rail would deny local residents the equal stake in Richmond's future that they deserve.
Rail improvements can be brought to Main Street Station in a way that will respect to the history of the surrounding area and the hallowed grounds around the station. Adding service will actually help to make the area more accessible and therefore increase awareness of Richmond's role in the horrors of the slave trade centered in the area. High-speed rail will be an important and essential part of the ongoing redevelopment of Shockoe Bottom.
05-21-1978 (cutline): The Bannerman Family Cloggers and Friends were among the groups that performed yesterday at Heritage Day, a celebration of national and cultural traditions found among Richmond area residents.
11-10-1975 (cutline): Responding to words of the caller, dancers take to the floor during the Richmond Square-Round Dance Federations festival at the Hotel John Marshall. The dance lasted nearly all day Saturday.
08-25-1977 (cutline): Discos unroll sidewalks, turn on city's night lights.
10-13-1975 (cutline): Boys and Girls Line up at Town and Country cotillion to learn dance step fom James Lowell.
12-17-1976: Babette Gerwin and Michael Lewis dance together.
02-12-1975 (cutline): Dancers rehearse for the basket dance which comes from the Congo. While women do their laundry, men in the background will try to lure them away.
08-29-1978 (cutline): Lauren (left) and Lisa Scot dance Ghillie Callum. Ancient Scottish sword dance is one of their favorites.
09-08-1969 (cutline): Square dancing swings partners into '69-70 Club Whirl.
