Expanding rail will help the Bottom, Richmond

Michael Paul Williams' column [“Rail, at any speed, is unsafe for Black history in Richmond,” Feb. 22) concerning high-speed rail does a disservice to the residents of central Richmond, including Shockoe Bottom and downtown. Residents in the heart of the city are already denied access to many amenities easily found in the suburbs – shopping, medical care, healthy food, etc. Denying them access to the most modern transportation options would only worsen existing inequities.

Main Street Station's passenger rail access is a huge asset to Shockoe Bottom, downtown and all of Richmond. It serves an increasing number of residents and tourists alike. Excluding high-speed rail would deny local residents the equal stake in Richmond's future that they deserve.

Rail improvements can be brought to Main Street Station in a way that will respect to the history of the surrounding area and the hallowed grounds around the station. Adding service will actually help to make the area more accessible and therefore increase awareness of Richmond's role in the horrors of the slave trade centered in the area. High-speed rail will be an important and essential part of the ongoing redevelopment of Shockoe Bottom.

Ralph Grove.

Richmond.