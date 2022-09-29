 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Exposing students to reality of slavery

  • 0

On September 12, more than a dozen golfers associated with the Virginia State Golf Association took to a Hanover golf course to play 100 holes in a day to help more golf more accessible for kids. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginai Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

Exposing students to reality of slavery 

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Lisa Guernsey's column in The Times-Dispatch, "A more accurate teaching of history," reminded me of my first year teaching in a Virginia public school in 1977. While rummaging through a storage room after school in search of some helpful teaching materials, I found a beat-up copy of a recently replaced history textbook. In it were descriptions of the enslaved people in early Virginia as content, with their lot in the tobacco fields. Disgusted, I threw it in the trash. That year, I gave my students a healthy exposure to the realities of slavery, and some parents complained that I was "too liberal." Now I wish I had held onto that textbook and given it to a museum. It was an artifact of racist propaganda.

People are also reading…

Steve Bailey.

Richmond.

 

 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Letter: Save the crapemyrtles

Letter: Save the crapemyrtles

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News