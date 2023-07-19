Family reconciliation story instills hope
This gathering of descendants of the enslaved and enslavers ("Divided by slavery, reunited in reconciliation," July 16) is bridge-building at its best. I hope it spreads to others. It gives me hope that our nation can heal from the stain of human bondage and reach its founding ideals. Undoing institutional racism will take multiple bridges. Through acknowledgement, reconciliation can occur. Thank you for featuring this heartwarming story. I look forward to the next one.
Pat Ranney.
Mineral.
