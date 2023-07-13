Farewell affirmative action

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against using affirmative action in college admissions, there has been an abundance of opined letters written recently.

Being a 70-year-old baby boomer and retiree, I'm probably no longer part of a significant demographic, statistically. However, it's my opinion that if diversity, equality and inclusion are to be societal realities, then those walls that alienate ethnicities, like that of affirmative action, need to be disintegrated.

In closing, I'm happy to see that stereotypical 'racial division' be judged as the "segregationism" it's been for decades by our current-day court system.

Rick Knight.

Henrico.