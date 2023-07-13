Farewell affirmative action
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against using affirmative action in college admissions, there has been an abundance of opined letters written recently.
Being a 70-year-old baby boomer and retiree, I'm probably no longer part of a significant demographic, statistically. However, it's my opinion that if diversity, equality and inclusion are to be societal realities, then those walls that alienate ethnicities, like that of affirmative action, need to be disintegrated.
In closing, I'm happy to see that stereotypical 'racial division' be judged as the "segregationism" it's been for decades by our current-day court system.
15 photos of the Richmond City Jail from The Times-Dispatch archives
07-09-1957 (cutline): Prisoners eat first meal--spaghetti and meatballs--in new city jail (at temporary facility in Deep Water Terminal). Dining hall was segregated by large white brick wall down the center.
01-20-1966: Richmond City Jail dining hall.
01-30-1966 (cutline): Prisoners familiar with barbering operate two-seat facility in the jail. Both guards and prisoners are allowed to get their hair cut here.
10-16-1964 (cutline): Prisoners debark inside city's new 3-million-dollar facility on 17th Street. New Jail has administrative building, four buildings for felons and three for misdemeanants.
12-30-1965: Female prisoners at the Richmond City Jail.
06-17-1964 (cutline): Getting inside lockup--Patrolman John E. Patterson Jr. (right) uses communications system to contact desk sergeant, who opens door for wagon to back inside with prisoners. After vehicle is in, heavy mesh door is closer for prisoner unloading.Wagon driver shown above is patrolman Dennis Norris.
10-09-1964: Warehouse at Deepwater Terminal was used as temporary jail until prisoners were moved to new facility in downtown Richmond.
10-22-1961 (cutline): Prisoners lounge in bunks, have shower area availabe in dormitory.
10-17-1964 (cutline): One-way ride brings prisoners to their new home in Richmond's modern city jail.
07-19-1962 (cutline): Mayor Sheppard breaks ground for new jail building. Others are City Manager Edwards (center), City Sergeant Frank A. Cavedo.
08-13-1964 (cutline): This is the woman's cellblock of the city's new jail at 17th and Fairfield Avenue. New 2.5 million dollar facility has been called 'Best in Virginia' and 'Little Penitentiary.'
01-28-1966 (cutline): In misdemeanor section of new jail, men are house in dorm-type rooms.
10-16-1964: Richmond City Jail
08-13-1964: Richmond City Jail
01-28-1966: Richmond City Jail chapel.
