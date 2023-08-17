Fatal police chases are avoidable

On the evening of Aug. 7, an innocent 17-year-old was killed as the result of a high-speed police pursuit in eastern Henrico County ("Boy on bike killed by driver being chased by Henrico County police," Aug. 8). This young man was simply cycling home from his job, and was not involved in the armed carjacking that precipitated the chase.

This was an entirely avoidable tragedy — and by no means the only instance in central Virginia in which civilians have been killed or injured as collateral damage in unnecessary police pursuits. Most incidents involving police pursuits can be resolved, and arrests made, without resorting to driving tactics that put the public at risk. Officers have many other tools at their disposal to identify and apprehend suspects, including eye-witness testimony, fingerprint and DNA analysis, license plate records, community contacts and records of previous arrests.

Henrico and other localities must establish clear policies that prohibit high-speed automobile chases in all but specific, critical circumstances. Leaders of our police departments must be clear that their officers’ primary duty is to protect the lives and safety of local residents.

Paul Fleisher.

Richmond.