Fear and loathing over 'wokeness'

Since the beginning of our country, white males have dominated. They have been our Founding Fathers, the presidents, the congressmen, the judges, the school board members, the state, city and county officials, the religious leaders, the starters and fighters of wars.

And in the process, white men have tried to protect themselves. Why Jim Crow laws? Why was the 19th Amendment necessary? And the Voting Rights Act of 1965? Why "separate but equal"? Why laws against homosexuality? Why bigotry, prejudice, homophobia? In my opinion, it is man's lack of self-esteem brought on by the expectations of society and his attempt to hang on to what he has inherited due to his race and sex.

And now, the very things that frightened, conservative white guys were afraid would happen is happening. Women and Black Americans are voting; for heaven's sake, we had a Black president and now a Black woman vice president! Not only are there women on the Supreme Court, one is Jewish, one is Hispanic and one is Black! Women, Black Americans and many other minorities have been elected to Congress and serve as governors, mayors and school board members; diversity now colors every facet of life.

In defense, white conservatives have appropriated and turned into a pejorative the term “woke” (actually defined as “aware of the injustice of the society in which one lives”). Gov. Ron DeSantis’ general counsel has defined it as “the belief there are systemic injustices in America and the need to address them” in court; DeSantis himself has declared, “We reject woke ideology.”

In my opinion, his comments are the perfect validation of author Judy Blume’s observation: “Fear is often disguised as moral outrage.”

Tom Lawrence.

Glen Allen.