Letter: Federal proposal could derail gig work

Federal proposal could derail gig work

From scheduling fiascos to missing personal plans, being forced into stressful situations, missing the holidays and more – my former full-time work was abusive and harmful to my well-being.

I decided to take a risk and quit that job despite its security and stability because I needed something more personable. I needed something that would grant me enough control over my own schedule so that I could continue making rent without having to fear missing something important when I clocked in.

That’s when I started picking up gig work through apps like Grubhub, DoorDash and Instacart. And the change was phenomenal. My earnings increased. I found myself enjoying the work that I did, and I did not have to dread waking up in the morning and rolling out of bed for my next shift.

I know for a fact that this risk was worthwhile on my end; the stress of my old job comes nowhere near the freedom and joy that I've found committing to my gig work. However, new policies, including a recent U.S. Department of Labor proposal, could make it more challenging for independent workers and could strip away the reason people like me choose the work in the first place: flexibility.

I urge federal lawmakers, including Sens. Warner and Kaine, to work together to make sure I can keep my flexibility and keep my independence. I needed this transition – especially the flexibility and financial freedom to meet my own goals – and I need it to stay.

Danni Coleman.