For cleaner water, look to the oyster

In the midst of the predictable partisan whirlpool of wrangling at the Virginia General Assembly, it has been somewhat smooth sailing for the introduction of clean water initiatives (“Senate, House budgets plan to invest in clean water,” Feb. 6). While the article touts diverse water pollution prevention strategies, a floodlight should be trained upon the humble oyster and pending bills to keep oyster shells out of landfills and into shell recycling programs. Recycled shells, in turn, provide reef structure and a home for new oysters. By voting in favor of shell recycling, Virginia legislators can make a real difference for oyster restoration, for the Chesapeake Bay, and for the many restaurants of the commonwealth that recycle shells.

Oysters have played a pivotal role in Virginia’s history in feeding Indigenous people and those who followed, riding the waves of plenty in later years as Virginia’s “white gold,” only to face near extinction in the 20th century but for the ingenious efforts of marine scientists. The survival of the Virginia oyster is not merely academic, though, because a single oyster can naturally filter up to 50 gallons of water a day, making it a perfect anti-pollution partner.

Five years ago, as a 13-year-old essay contest winner at the Tidewater Oyster Gardeners Association, I marveled at the oyster’s value to Virginia historically, environmentally and economically. My subsequent “Oyster Boy '' nickname in middle school was the highest compliment, as my fascination grew with the recognition of Virginia’s skyrocketing gastronomical oyster presence. Today, as a soon-to-be voter, I urge passage of an oyster shell recycling law that makes sense environmentally and for the bottom-line profitability of the many industries that rely on the oyster. Virginia’s legislators must not scuttle this extraordinary opportunity for environmental awareness and responsibility.

Brennan Lane.

Midlothian.