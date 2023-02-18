In the midst of the predictable partisan whirlpool of wrangling at the Virginia General Assembly, it has been somewhat smooth sailing for the introduction of clean water initiatives (“Senate, House budgets plan to invest in clean water,” Feb. 6). While the article touts diverse water pollution prevention strategies, a floodlight should be trained upon the humble oyster and pending bills to keep oyster shells out of landfills and into shell recycling programs. Recycled shells, in turn, provide reef structure and a home for new oysters. By voting in favor of shell recycling, Virginia legislators can make a real difference for oyster restoration, for the Chesapeake Bay, and for the many restaurants of the commonwealth that recycle shells.
Oysters have played a pivotal role in Virginia’s history in feeding Indigenous people and those who followed, riding the waves of plenty in later years as Virginia’s “white gold,” only to face near extinction in the 20th century but for the ingenious efforts of marine scientists. The survival of the Virginia oyster is not merely academic, though, because a single oyster can naturally filter up to 50 gallons of water a day, making it a perfect anti-pollution partner.
Five years ago, as a 13-year-old essay contest winner at the Tidewater Oyster Gardeners Association, I marveled at the oyster’s value to Virginia historically, environmentally and economically. My subsequent “Oyster Boy '' nickname in middle school was the highest compliment, as my fascination grew with the recognition of Virginia’s skyrocketing gastronomical oyster presence. Today, as a soon-to-be voter, I urge passage of an oyster shell recycling law that makes sense environmentally and for the bottom-line profitability of the many industries that rely on the oyster. Virginia’s legislators must not scuttle this extraordinary opportunity for environmental awareness and responsibility.
Brennan Lane.
Midlothian.
This July 1955 image shows the building, at Madison and Grace streets in Richmond, that once sat downtown and housed First Presbyterian Church. Completed in 1853 at the current site of Old City Hall, the building’s outer shell was moved to Madison and Grace in the mid-1880s to make room for the city building. In 1943, the Acca Shriners, who had lost the Mosque (now Altria Theater) during the Great Depression, purchased the old church building. They used it until the mid-1950s; the building has since been torn down.
In May 1977, this 150-foot smokestack came down, thanks to Controlled Demolition of Towson, Md. The smokestack stood behind what used to be Broad Street Station in Richmond; the demolition was part of a contract with the state for removal of the stack and several buildings in the area.
This April 1951 image shows St. Andrew’s School in Richmond’s Oregon Hill area. Noted philanthropist Grace Arents founded the school in 1894 and was a key supporter of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. The school offered a wide range of programs, including sewing, music and physical education. It still stands today, serving low-income children.
In May 1959, the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway announced plans to move about a third of its workforce from Richmond to Huntington, W.Va., by 1961-62. Many employees worked in the First and Merchants National Bank building at Ninth Street downtown, which was partially owned by C&O. The building has been converted to First National Apartments.
This July 1947 image shows the new Curles Neck Dairy plant at 1600 Roseneath Road in Richmond. The building, which cost more than $200,000, gave the 13-year-old dairy modern features including a refreshment room that served up to 50 people, ice-cream-making facilities and curbside service. The building is now home to the Dairy Bar restaurant.
This March 1987 image shows the Independent Order of St. Luke building at 900 St. James St. in Richmond, which was the new home for the city’s Head Start program. The building, which today stands empty, was built in the early 1900s and was expanded between 1915 and 1920. It was home to the benevolent society under Maggie Walker’s leadership, as well as the first location of the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank that she ran. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
This May 1935 image shows Herbert’s shoe store at 419 E. Broad St. in downtown Richmond. The store advertised itself as “the first air-cooled shoe store in the entire South.” A fall sale that year offered women’s shoes as low as $1.77.
This May 1957 image shows the Woolworth’s at Fifth and Broad streets in downtown Richmond. The $1 million building opened in September 1954, and it housed several departments for the nearby Miller & Rhoads, which had an earlier store on the site in the late 1800s. An ad for the Woolworth’s Easter sale offered handbags for $1, records for 99 cents, and cowhide and plastic belts for between 39 and 98 cents.
In February 1968, the National Theater on East Broad Street in Richmond was about to undergo a $150,000 remodeling to make it suitable as a movie theater – the building, which opened in 1923, was designed more for vaudeville and other live performances. In June 1968, the theater reopened as The Towne and operated until 1983. It has since been restored again and now hosts concerts.
