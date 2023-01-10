 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: For many, telehealth doesn’t ‘cut it’

In reference to the op-ed in the Jan. 1 Richmond Times-Dispatch by Lakesha Roney [“As the mental health crisis worsens, teletherapy is a lifeline”], I have to respectfully disagree.

Telehealth has its place maybe as a follow-up to a previous doctor-patient meeting/discussion, but as far as a first meeting with someone struggling with mental health issues, telehealth does not “cut it.” The medical professional does not really see or know the person, cannot observe body language and really cannot form a doctor-patient relationship with that person.

It’s sad that these patients are suffering because some are concerned about seeing people face to face, or maybe they like this “life” they have built where they don’t have to interface with a human being. This has been my experience trying to find a professional to work with my son, who is autistic and intellectually disabled.

Thank you for letting me share another person's perspective.

Pam Gontkovic.

Mechanicsville.

