For women-owned businesses, reproductive rights are key

In light of the recent primaries, abortion access and reproductive rights clearly remains a hot topic for Virginians a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. As entrepreneurs and their small businesses are crucial to our economy, we cannot ignore the impact that restrictions on reproductive rights have on women’s entrepreneurship.

A new Small Business Majority poll found that 64% of women small business owners reported that their ability to decide if and when to have children has allowed them to advance in their career and start their own businesses. Reproductive health care — including abortion — is very important as control over your body is imperative to achieving financial security.

Adversity in accessing reproductive health care will discourage women from pursuing skilled trades and make it more difficult for them to become entrepreneurs. Any restrictions to reproductive health care will have a negative impact on women small business owners and her employees. Virginia must continue to protect a woman’s right to make her own decisions, ensuring that women entrepreneurs can continue to be job creators and change-makers in their communities.

Shirley Modlin.

Powhatan.