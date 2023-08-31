Carbon tax could help fight climate change

Based on widely accepted data, our planet has been warming for many decades as the result of the burning of fossils fuels. It is extremely disturbing to read in the same Richmond Times-Dispatch edition an opinion article titled "Giving up on greenhouse gas plan is bad for climate, and our children," Aug. 25, and a news article titled "Drilling for more” that states we will be soon setting a record for oil production. Yes, we have many national issues — immigration reform, sensible gun reform, campaign finance reform, etc. — but they will not matter if our children do not have a livable planet.

The most economically efficient response would be to impose a small but increasing fee/tax per ton on carbon-emitting fossil fuels. Agriculture and the military could be exempt, and there should be a “border adjustment” on imported carbon-intensive products to end the free ride enjoyed by China. The carbon fee money collected would be refunded to each household, monthly or quarterly.

This program has several significant benefits: it would use the marketplace to make alternative energy sources more competitive, increase the expendable income of lower- and middle-income families, and help individuals and businesses plan for a future without fossil fuels. The Inflation Reduction Act and some other laws enacted in 2022 will reduce our carbon emissions over time, but it won't be enough. Nor will it pressure other nations to follow our lead.

For the sake of all of us and all our descendants, I ask our federal legislators to act now to pass a carbon fee with dividend and border adjustment to rein in climate change.

L. Fred Roensch.

Richmond.