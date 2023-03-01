Fox News must pay for spreading 'Big Lie'

Now that the truth has come out about Fox News lying so much to its viewers about Donald Trump and the "theft" of the 2020 election, there is only one proper punishment for the cable network.

The courts need to require Fox News to pay for television and radio public service announcements that repeat – every hour for three months – the fact that they lied to their viewers so often and for so long, disrespecting the intelligence of their viewers.

It might cost a pretty penny to put that mea culpa on all the television stations, but they must admit their lies and tell everyone that "fair and balanced" was just a way to attract viewers.

If Fox News wants a viewership, then their viewers need to know that what they say is true, and backed up with facts – and reality.

Dan Robbins.

Henrico.