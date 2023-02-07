Free school meals would benefit all students

We are halfway through this year’s legislative session and, unfortunately, an important bill has already been defeated. House Bill 1967 proposed expanding the federal school breakfast and lunch programs to all students regardless of eligibility.

I am a pediatric obesity medicine fellow at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, and I frequently see patients with obesity and food insecurity who would be positively impacted by universal school breakfast and lunch programs. We screen for food insecurity in our clinic and provide resources when applicable, but providing school meals for these children has a much larger impact on their overall health. School meals are associated with reducing food insecurity, improving nutrition, reducing obesity and improving academic performance.

According to FRAC (Food Research & Action Center), provision of school meals reduces food insecurity by 14% among children. School meals are required to meet federal nutrition standards. Low-income students who eat school lunch consume more fruits, vegetables and whole grains than low-income students who are not enrolled. Few meals that are brought from home meet these federal nutrition standards. Most important to me as an obesity medicine specialist, universal school meals are associated with reducing rates of obesity rather than increasing weight gain.

Finally, kids who are well-fed with nutritious meals perform better in school, which is associated with greater long-term educational attainment. Overall, providing universal access to school meals will reach additional students in need who may not meet financial eligibility and reduce the stigma and lunch shaming associated with receiving free school meals. This policy has the ability to impact the physical and mental health and academic achievement of all students in Virginia and is fully supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the leading organization for child health. I hope it can find more support in the legislature next year.

Hannah Hollon.

Richmond.