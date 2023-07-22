Free speech advocates are also 'residents and parents'

Regarding the Richmond Times-Dispatch article, “Book banning and censorship debate shifts to Hanover's public libraries,” July 15, I object strongly to the reporter’s portrayal of the situation as a conflict between “parents and residents” on one side and “advocates … concerned that parental rights are encroaching on freedom of speech” on the other. I view this as an unfortunate choice of words, at best, or a very misleading characterization, at worst.

Like most public libraries, Pamunkey Regional Library serves a community that encompasses families of multiple ethnicities, geographic backgrounds, economic statuses, religions and political points of view. It serves “traditional” two-parent families as well as single-parent families, same-sex parent families, adoptive-parent families, and foster-parent families, to name some of the most obvious family configurations.

“Residents and parents” of a community are not uniformly on one side of the book banning/censorship issue any more than they are uniformly on one side of any issue. It needs to be acknowledged that those “free speech advocates” in the Pamunkey Regional Library community are also “residents and parents.”