Letter: 'Freedom cannot be founded on a lie'

'Freedom cannot be founded on a lie'

Dear Editor:

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones began his lie about the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. It was the promotion of this lie that made Jones millions while his followers perpetrated massive abuse on the families of the victims, deepening their suffering to unimaginable levels. Jones is now being held accountable, but it took a decade before the slow trickle of truth could extinguish the blaze of lies.

Yet there is a bigger lie being promoted by a former president, and by some in the media and politics, that the 2020 election was stolen. According to the Washington Post there are 291 “election deniers” running in midterm elections throughout this country, and 173 are expected to win. The divisiveness and violence of this lie is undermining the foundation of democracy in this country, and I agree with Rep. Elaine Luria that anyone who supports a lie that undermines our democracy is unfit to represent it; and yet the race is close.

How long will it take to be liberated from the Big Lie, and the divisiveness and violence it promotes? How long will it take for those who discredit our democracy to be held accountable? Can we survive a decade as with Sandy Hook? This is a grave concern. We need to acknowledge that lying is not free speech, and that, as with Jones and the $965 million award, the cost should be high due to the harm it can cause. Indeed, it could cost us our democracy, and freedom cannot be founded on a lie.

John Vance.