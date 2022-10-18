 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Frustration over Social Security benefits

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Frustration over Social Security benefits

Dear Editor:

The 8.7% rise in Social Security benefits is a joke. If I understand it correctly, this is promulgated upon increases in housing and gas prices. First of all, I believe these figures to be low in regard to both housing and gasoline prices.  In any event, not everyone owns a house and not everyone owns an automobile.  However, everyone has to eat.  For the Cost of Living Adjustment to be truly fair, it should be calculated upon food prices, which have risen anywhere from 30% to 300% per item over the past year. Another instance in which the COLA is low is the price of electricity.  Dominion has just raised their rates 12.2 per cent per 1,000 kw hours.  Whoever is responsible for calculating the COLA should be fired. 

People are also reading…

Incidentally, one wonders how much of a raise the members of Congress will receive?  Any bets it will be more than the 8.7 they so generously give out to old people living on a fixed income? 

Sherry Angell.

Chester.

 