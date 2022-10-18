Letter: Frustration over Social Security benefits

Frustration over Social Security benefits

The 8.7% rise in Social Security benefits is a joke. If I understand it correctly, this is promulgated upon increases in housing and gas prices. First of all, I believe these figures to be low in regard to both housing and gasoline prices. In any event, not everyone owns a house and not everyone owns an automobile. However, everyone has to eat. For the Cost of Living Adjustment to be truly fair, it should be calculated upon food prices, which have risen anywhere from 30% to 300% per item over the past year. Another instance in which the COLA is low is the price of electricity. Dominion has just raised their rates 12.2 per cent per 1,000 kw hours. Whoever is responsible for calculating the COLA should be fired.