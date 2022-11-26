Letter: Geography lessons: Where to next?

Geography lessons: Where to next?

Now, children, here’s our geography lesson for today.

In Colorado Springs, Colo., everyone in the city lives high above sea level, like they were on the side of a mountain. They have a place there where people who dress differently go to dance.

Charlottesville, Virginia, is a place where our third President Thomas Jefferson’s home is still standing. It is listed as one of the best places to live in the United States and has a university there with a good football team.

Highland Park, Ill., has a big band that visits from Chicago with a lot of musical instruments like the ones you play, and a Fourth of July parade where a lot of people gather and watch.

Uvalde, Texas, has a county building in it just like the one in our town. It is by San Antonio. It has a very nice school there called Robb Elementary just like ours, but they had to close it down.

Buffalo, New York, just had a huge snowfall and has a good football team called the Bills. It has a friendly Tops grocery store there where people like to buy their food.

Newtown, Conn., has a lake where kids can feed the ducks. The town is always busy like a bee, so they named their newspaper The Newtown Bee. They have a great school like ours called Sandy Hook Elementary.

We’ll have another geography lesson again next month kids, so off you go to play.

Kimball Shinkoskey.