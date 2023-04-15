Get used to paying more for natural gas and electricity

U.S. consumers should be deeply concerned about where energy prices are heading. What’s happening with natural gas and electricity is particularly alarming. Due to the increasing needs of electric vehicles, heat pumps and massive data centers, America’s electricity demand is rising.

There’s also a growing mismatch between the retirement of traditional sources of power — particularly coal plants — and the speed at which renewable systems can take their place. And after a decade of stubbornly cheap natural gas, price volatility has returned, as more and more gas production is exported overseas.

Last year was the most volatile on record for U.S. natural gas. Gas prices surged to 14-year highs, home heating prices soared, manufacturers faced crushing costs, and homeowners paid much higher electricity bills.

In the past, when natural gas prices surged, utilities would use more coal to shield consumers from higher rates. But that’s largely not possible any longer, since forced coal plant retirements have left utilities with fewer options.

It’s tempting to believe that the addition of wind and solar power could address this problem. But grid operators and utilities are already warning otherwise. PJM, a regional transmission organization that operates the nation’s largest electricity market, recently warned that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations aimed at America’s remaining coal fleet could dismantle far more reliable generating capacity in the next few years than utilities can add back. This poses serious concerns about potential blackouts. It also means consumers will be further tied to the natural gas rollercoaster.

Policymakers need to take back the reins of energy policy from the EPA and ensure that what balance remains in the nation’s electricity grid is preserved — not pushed aside before reliable and affordable alternatives are in place.

Matthew Kandrach, president of the Consumer Action for a Strong Economy.

