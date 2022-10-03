Letter: Give money directly to poor patients

Give money directly to poor patients

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The many recent articles in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on the Section 340B program have shown the problems which arise from a hidden and unaccountable subsidy program. Under this program, eligible hospitals buy drugs at a discount and get repaid by insurers at the undiscounted price. The losers from this program are the shareholders of the drug companies and the people with private insurance who end up paying higher premiums to cover the inflated amounts paid by their insurers.

The winners from this program can use the money any way they want, whether it is Bon Secours building the nice St. Francis facility for their affluent patients or another organization hiring outreach workers to help the homeless. There is no accountability about whether the benefits of the program exceed the cost, and whether costs and benefits are being fairly distributed. It would be much better and more transparent if Congress got rid of Section 340B and directly appropriated money to subsidize poor patients.