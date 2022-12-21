 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Going all electric would be ‘disastrous’

The GOP is correct that Virginia should divorce itself from California's regulations related to emission standards and electric vehicles [“Copying California’s electric vehicle mandate is wrong for Virginia,” Dec. 17]. There is an old saying that one should not put all of their eggs in the same basket. California's regulations do just that.

Going all electric makes our national defense as well as our entire economy totally dependent on our electric power infrastructure. Any disruption of the power grid could be disastrous. Imagine being on the battlefield with an electric vehicle with no way to recharge. Our transit system would shut down in short order if only electric vehicles are in use.

Look at Ukraine today. Where would they be had they gone to total dependency on electric power?

No, we cannot put all our eggs in the same basket. We must have multiple energy sources for both quality of life and national security.

Canova Peterson.

Mechanicsville.

 

