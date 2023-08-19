Lease termination is Forest Hill's loss
It was with deep dismay that I read the article detailing Good Shepherd Episcopal Church's lease termination notice to Good Shepherd Episcopal School ("Lease dispute leaves Good Shepherd Episcopal School in Forest Hill looking for new home," Aug. 15).
Our son attended the school starting with Pre-K. He graduated from this wonderful little school with a fine basic foundation that allowed him to be successful in high school (St. Christopher's) and college (Rensselaer Polytechnic). The school's closure would be a significant loss to the neighborhood and a terrible emotional loss to all the uprooted families that now have to wonder if their child will have a school to attend at the end of next year.
Margaret Southwick.
Richmond.