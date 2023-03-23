GOP can't be trusted to protect women, democracy

A Republican Florida lawmaker is proposing a bill that would prohibit girls from discussing their periods in school. A group of Republican South Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would use the death penalty as punishment for any woman who had an abortion. In Virginia, the Republican governor wants search warrants to include the right to review cellphone apps women use to track their periods – just in case he can get an abortion ban passed.

What an incredible invasion of privacy. Notice a theme here? Mostly white conservative men with authoritarian tendencies driven to control girls and women. I have a message for Virginia voters who plan to vote for Republican candidates in 2023 and 2024. Stop and think about what today’s Republican candidates stand for. They are anti-women, anti-truth, anti-accountability, anti-equal justice under the law. They do not fully support democracy here and abroad (notice how they keep sweeping the Jan. 6 attempted coup under the rug and are not fully on board with support for Ukraine?).

They desire a future in America based on white nationalism (meaning anti-Semitic and racist) and Christian nationalism (though the U.S. was founded on the separation of church and state). They are absolutely not pro-life. If they were, they would have encouraged their constituents to get the COVID vaccine and would ensure pregnant women who need abortions to save their lives could get them.

If you think your state senators and representatives are different from the outlandish Republicans in Congress (including Reps. Rob Wittman and Bob Good), think again. The Republicans running in the primary in my new senatorial district cannot be trusted to protect our freedoms and our form of government.

For the sake of America, think before you vote.

J.K. Anderson.

Doswell.