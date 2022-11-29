Letter: GOP deflects on guns, turns to mental health

GOP deflects on guns, turns to mental health

I'm pleased to read that mental health services will be a budget priority for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republicans in the General Assembly this session. We need more hospital beds available to people in mental health crisis and hospitals should be adequately staffed. Mental health resources should be community based.

However, don't be fooled as to the reasons why Republicans have suddenly become so compassionate toward people dealing with mental illness. It has less to do with empathy than the GOP's illogical defense of gun rights in a nation that has the highest per-capita gun ownership in the world and the highest number of deaths by shooting in the developed world.

With two mass murders in Virginia in the last several weeks, Republicans are looking to clear their consciences by addressing mental health issues, although most people with mental illness do not engage in violence and, in fact, are more likely to be the victims of gun violence than perpetrators.

Robert Holland.