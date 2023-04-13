GOP is no longer party of ‘law and order’

There once was a time when the Republican Party in the United States was notorious for claiming to be the party of law and order. It seems that moniker is no more.

Their indifference to the proliferation of military grade weapons that are used to murder schoolchildren seemingly is only upstaged by their vehement disapproval of the legal system when a grand jury indicts one of their politicians.

Law and order can no longer be an accepted platform for the Republican Party. Perhaps “corruption and disorder” is a more appropriate label!

Mark Wittkofski.

Henrico.