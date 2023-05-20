GOP played Biden, who should raise debt ceiling

House Republicans, under the leadership of Kevin McCarthy, and with the support of the Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are refusing to raise the limit on the amount of money America may repay on what it owes. Such debts are due to past congressionally approved expenditures and policies, such as the awarding of massive tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy during the Trump administration. McCarthy and McConnell are saying the debt limit can only be raised if President Biden and his Democratic administration agree to budget cuts eviscerating democratically approved expenditures during the first two years of the Biden administration.

President Biden has foolishly legitimized this Republican power play by holding discussions and, most recently, shortening his planned visit to Asian countries. President Biden needs to unilaterally raise the debt ceiling in accordance with the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which clearly states in Section 4 that “the validity of the public debt of the United States … shall not be questioned.” The federal government is constitutionally bound to honor its existing financial commitments.

Our president needs to stand firm against the illegitimate demands of the current radical Republican Party, which is willing to risk the welfare of the United States and the larger world economy.

Yes, let budget discussions begin in Congress and, hopefully, such discussions will take into account the currently bloated national debt. Perhaps, reducing the ever-increasing bloat of the military budget would be a good place to begin cutting.

David A. Depp.

Doswell.