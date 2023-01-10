 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: GOP reveals double standard on race

  • 0

Let's see if I understand this.

U. S. Rep. John James, a Black Republican from Michigan, can stand on the House floor and talk about America's history of slavery, segregation and discrimination in an effort to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, but if a teacher talks about the same thing in a Virginia classroom, it's denounced as "woke CRT indoctrination."

I'm confused. Can someone help me out?

Joe Schlatter.

Heathsville.

