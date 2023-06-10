Governor, GOP abdicate responsibility

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces began the long-awaited battle to liberate Europe from the deadly grip of Nazism that had slaughtered millions of innocent citizens.

On June 6, 2023, we were again witness to the needless slaughter of innocent civilians, but this time here at home in Richmond. This “war” has been ongoing and spiraling within our shores for over two decades. So, what do we continue to do after each such occurrence?

On page A7 of the June 7 edition of The Richmond Times-Dispatch, the governor states his administration “continues to monitor the situation.” This begs the question, What is it that needs monitoring? Just do what you swore to do, i.e., protect the people that you pledged to serve and protect.

You do this by supporting a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost weapons. You do this by supporting background checks and a waiting period on all firearm purchases from any licensed seller, and heavy fines, including jail terms, for violations of these and other related laws on the books. These and other commonsense measures would curb the carnage that occurs daily these days.

The lieutenant governor asks, “Who is in charge? … Let’s start naming names.” To this I would respond, “Your party and its stand on gun ownership.” The Republican Party has abdicated all responsibility in protecting the public from senseless gun violence or offering any meaningful solution to the problem that is supported by a majority of the public.

Readers of the newspaper that day would notice all Democrats quoted expressed sadness of the events that unfolded and offered condolences to those personally touched by this tragedy.

It would truly be refreshing to have our politicians put aside party ideology and work together to keep this cancer from metastasizing deeper into our society.

Yogi Jain.

Chester.