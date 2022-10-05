Letter: 'Governor is absolutely correct that parents should be involved'

'Governor is absolutely correct that parents should be involved'

I was taken aback by the letter to the editor "Not all parents know what's best ... for their children." In it, a teacher from Halifax presented several examples of severe abuse children suffered at the hands of their parents. She used these examples to take aim at the governor's desire to involve parents when their children declare their intention to change their gender identity. Fortunately, these criminal acts of abuse are rare cases, and almost all parents have their children's best interests at heart.

Just how mature is an elementary school student to be discussing this issue with school authorities on their own? Most of us adults remember our own challenges to transition from a child to an adult. For most of us, our parents guidance and support was critical. The governor is absolutely correct that parents should be involved and not be shut out because the school believes it knows best. As for the rare cases the Halifax teacher described, we expect school teachers and administrators to report these cases so the perpetrators can be punished, and the child placed in a better situation. There is no conflict between those two roles.