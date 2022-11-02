Letter: Governor’s Pelosi remark ‘reprehensible’

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Governor’s Pelosi remark ‘reprehensible’

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” Governor Youngkin is quoted as saying, using the occasion of a violent attack on Paul Pelosi to make a snide political point. No matter who makes it, of whatever party or persuasion, especially if holding elected office, that type comment is reprehensible.

Robert Morrison.

Midlothian.