Letter: Governor’s teacher tip line is un-American

Governor’s teacher tip line is un-American

The op-ed on education policy by Frank Morgan on Oct. 25 was not only inspirational but finally gave voice to taxpayers who are tired of being superseded by parents of dubious expertise and knowledge, and politicians who are more interested in secret intimidation than informed and transparent decision making.

While Gov. Glenn Youngkin sends his children to elite private schools, he panders with unfocused tax giveaways. There are so many things that could enhance the betterment of the Virginia community with the tax dollars he throws about willy-nilly. It's nice to be rich and throw around other people’s money. Those are my tax dollars and your tax dollars. That money would have been better served by making Virginia (at a minimum) competitive with national teacher salaries. You get what you pay for, after all.

Worst is the East German tactic of neighbor-turn-in-neighbor to control what educators teach in classrooms via the governor’s anonymous tip line. Why are Republicans silent on this specific Youngkin policy? There is nothing American or patriotic in this awful, awful decree. It is secretive, intimidating and politically motivated. There is not a shred of decency in this political act. Who wants their tax dollars to go to policies that establish fascist elements within our government structures? While Republicans all the way down to the local level remain silent as Virginia falls further and further behind in education, they should consider their complicity in allowing it to happen. There was a time when taxpayers and their voices mattered. Not anymore.

Ray Orem.