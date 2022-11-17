Letter: Governor’s “tip line” a bust

Governor’s “tip line” a bust

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s “tip line” for citizens to report alleged teaching of “inherently divisive” concepts was ill-conceived from the start. The governor and his spin handlers knew it but had to find an exit strategy that would save some small degree of face. They really didn’t succeed.

Closing down the “tip line” and releasing a suspiciously limited sample of emails out of the thousands received did not reduce the well-deserved embarrassment for the Youngkin administration.

A significant number of the released emails were from one individual concerning special education. And there certainly wasn’t much about “divisive concepts.” All things considered, the “tip line” ended up being a bust.

It’s easy to understand why the governor didn’t want the public to see all of the emails that came in. It’s very likely that a huge number of these emails were supportive of schools and teachers.

An ambitious politician like Gov. Youngkin, who is diligently working to make a national name for himself, doesn’t want to admit that the overwhelming majority of public schools in Virginia do very commendable work under difficult circumstances. That wouldn’t go over well with the voting bloc Youngkin believes he needs to advance his political career.

The governor and his advisors botched this one pretty badly.

Frank Morgan.