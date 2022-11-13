Letter: Governor should focus on helping Virginia

I have been curious about Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign travels. My first question: Is he paying for them personally, or are Virginia residents paying for these boondoggles? As a new governor, shouldn’t he be concentrating on what’s happening here rather than galavanting all over the country?

And according to your account [“Youngkin likely spent political capital with campaigning, analysts say,” Nov. 9] a majority of the rallies he attended were fruitless. I think we need a governor who will work for Virginians, and not the party; a governor who will acquaint himself to the work of governing, as he had no previous political experience; and a governor who will work with educators instead of making them targets and spreading bogus theories about schools teaching critical race theory. Now is the time for solutions rather than blame and scare tactics.