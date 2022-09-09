Letter: Governor should listen to his constituents

Governor should listen to his constituents

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

At the most recent state Air Pollution Control Board meeting, there was overwhelming bipartisan support for Virginia to stay in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been determined to pull us out of since before he was elected.

RGGI charges the biggest polluters of our state for their carbon emissions and requires all that money to go projects that protect Virginians against climate-fueled threats like rising sea levels and flooding and makes sure our most vulnerable communities can make necessary energy improvements.

According to a Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University poll, two-thirds of voters support RGGI. But despite the will of the people, the Youngkin administration just launched their process to pull out of it.

RGGI has only been in affect for about a year and has already generated over $378 million for vulnerable Virginia communities. There are no replacement funds if Virginia pulls out of RGGI. So, my question is why does Youngkin want to rob our most vulnerable communities of hundreds of millions of dollars? His action shows that he doesn’t care about these communities; doesn’t care about creating a resilient Virginia. He opposes RGGI because it diverts money out of the pockets of his fossil-fuel friends and into communities instead. The governor should listen to his constituents — we’re the ones who have to live with the air pollution and flooding impacts after all; not him.

Nicole Keller.