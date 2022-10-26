Letter: Governor's energy policy 'right on target'

Governor's energy policy 'right on target'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is right on target with his energy initiative. It is thoughtful, science-based, and will enhance Virginia’s economy and keep energy prices affordable for all Virginians. The governor proposes using all of Virginia’s and America’s energy resources, such as natural gas and oil, renewables and new, promising nuclear power produced by Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) possibly located on old coal sites.

Unfortunately, the energy policy we see coming out of Washington, and what had been coming out of Richmond before Youngkin, is detrimental to our well-being, our jobs and the environment. The Democrats in Virginia and D.C. have declared war on domestic energy by attempting to phase out natural gas and oil. Perhaps they don’t understand that we can’t eat without the fertilizer produced by natural gas, or that gas and oil are used to make medicines, plastics, resins, solvents, clothing, etc. Europe is fast learning the folly of this policy with the EU indicating that it is essential for Europe to have adequate supplies of natural gas and nuclear energy. Germany is even open to looking into fracking for natural gas production.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, said recently that “America should have been pumping more oil and gas.” Dimon told a congressional committee that his bank will not embrace a ban on investing in oil and gas. According to Forbes, he said: “Absolutely not, and that would be the road to hell for America.” Meanwhile, President Biden, while curtailing domestic production, is begging the Saudis, the dictators in Venezuela and even Iran for more fossil fuels. He is depleting our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to dangerously low levels.

James Rich.